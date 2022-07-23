USA's Sydney McLaughlin created history as she broke the world record in the 400m Women's Hurdle to win a gold medal at the event, The United States athletes completed the course in a record time of 50.68 to register the biggest margin of victory at the event.

World Record

Watch Video Of the Run

Sydney McLaughlin is the 🐐 She dropped her world record by eight-tenths. Absurd. No one was near her. 50.68 seconds.pic.twitter.com/z5a5YLyPVC — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) July 23, 2022

