Tajinderpal Singh Toor smashes his own National Record in the Men's Shot Put and creates a new Asian record with a massive 21.77m throw at the Inter-State Championships 2023. His earlier national record was 21.49m. This throw makes him a heavy favourite to win gold at the 2023 Asian Games. With this throw he has now also qualified for World Athletics Championships.

With attempt of 21.77m at the Inter State Championships, he broke his own earlier National record of 21.49m. ➡️ And yes, he has qualified for World Athletics Championships (mark: 21.40m)

