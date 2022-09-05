Ajla Tomljanovic, who had earlier defeated Serena Williams, has become the first Australian female singles player since 1979 to qualify for the US Open 2022 quarterfinals. Tomlajanovic defeated Ludmilla Samsonova to make it to the last eight. The last time an Australian female singles player qualified for the quarterfinals was Evonne Goolagong in 1979.

Ajla Tomljanovic in US Open 2022 Quarterfinals:

1979 - Ajla Tomljanovic is the first Australian female player to reach the quarterfinals in #Wimbledon and at the US Open in a single season since Evonne Goolagong in 1979. Aussie.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/rYmKUwMSQG — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 5, 2022

