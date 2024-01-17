Aryna Sabalenka started her Australian Open 2024 campaign strongly, winning the first round in straight sets, while the 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova came from a set down to win her first-round match. This would first meeting between Aryna Sabalenka and Brenda Fruhvirtova, with the Belarusian international determined to defend her title at AO24. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova match will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Star Sports 4 channels. Fans can also watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova on Sony Sports Network

