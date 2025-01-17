Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Tauson, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Women's Singles Second Round Tennis Match?

After a dominant victory in the second round, Aryna Sabalenka will be facing Clara Tauson in the third round of the women's singles match of the Australian Open 2025 on Thursday, January 17. The third-round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Clara Tauson will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The thrilling encounter is expected to begin at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to the Australian Open 2025, and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Tauson match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Tauson live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will require a subscription for the same. Australian Open 2025 Day 5 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Jannik Sinner, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek Advance to Next Round; India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & USA's Ryan Seggerman Suffer Defeat in Men's Doubles.

Order of Play on Day 5 of Australian Open 2025

