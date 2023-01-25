5th seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Donna Vekic in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2023 women's singles. The match will begin after 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 25th. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Australian Open 2023. The quarterfinal game between Aryna Sabalenka and Donna Vekic will be available on Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. ‘The Last Dance’ Sania Mirza Takes to Social Media After Australian Open 2023 Women’s Doubles Exit As She Sets Focus on Mixed Doubles in her Last Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic On Sony Sports Network

The Tennis battles get feisty as #AO2023 finals are just 2 matches away 🔥 Watch the last leg of the Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/ovqaPnPYyz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2023

