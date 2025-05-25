Star Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka will be facing off against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles. The iconic Roland Garros French Open 2025 Women's Singles Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 25, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova match will take place at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail live streaming viewing options for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Aryna Sabalenka Wins Madrid Open 2025, Beats Coco Gauff To Win Third Title.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova French Open 2025:

