Daniel Altmaier will take on Taylor Fritz in the first round of the men's singles in the ongoing French Open 2025 tournament. The Daniel Altmaier vs Taylor Fritz match will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The much-awaited clash will be played at the Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Daniel Altmaier vs Taylor Fritz match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Daniel Altmaier vs Taylor Fritz French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rafael Nadal Farewell Ceremony Pictures and Videos: Spaniard Receives Special Tribute For Achieving Record 14 Roland Garros Grand Slam Wins At French Open 2025 (See Posts).

French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

𝘉𝘰𝘯 𝘈𝘱𝘱é𝘵𝘪𝘵, tennis fans! 😋 A feast of exhilarating battles on the red clay of Paris, and it all begins on May 25 on the Sony Sports Network 🎾🇫🇷#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KlTSfW1pQD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 12, 2025

