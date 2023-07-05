Daniil Medvedev would take on Arthur Fery in the first round of men's singles action in Wimbledon 2023. The match between them is set to be played at Court 1 and it will begin at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023 in India and the live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports 2/HD and also on Star Sports Select HD channels. Fans keen on watching this match live can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ‘No Sex in Quiet Room’ Wimbledon Officials Warn Players, Spectators Against Getting Intimate in Space Meant for Prayer and Meditation.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery

