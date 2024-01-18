World Number three Elena Rybakina survived a shaky start against Karolína Pliskova to prevail in straight sets, and will be looking to have a smoother match in the second round. But her opponent Anna Blinkova has a 1-0 lead over Rybakina in their head-to-head. The Russian star came through 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in their solitary encounter so far at St. Petersburg in 2017. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova match will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Star Sports 4 channels. Fans can also watch Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament

