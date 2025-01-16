The Australian Open 2025 continues to deliver exciting clashes every day. Experienced Elena Rybakina will lock horns against Iva Jovic in the second round of the women's singles match on Thursday. The Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic clash will be played at the John Cain Arena. The much-awaited encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to the Australian Open 2025, and fans can watch the Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic clash match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch the Elena Rybakina vs Iva Jovic clash live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will require a subscription for the same. Australian Open 2025 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Qinwen Zhen and Casper Ruud Make Early Exits.

Australian Open 2025 Order of Play for January 16

