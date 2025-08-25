Elena Rybakina is set to begin her US Open 2025 campaign on a high when she locks horns with Julieta Pareja in the first round of women's singles on Monday, August 25. The Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja match will be played at Court 17 and it is set to start approximately at 10:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India and the Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025 and fans can watch the Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Angry Daniil Medvedev Smashes His Racquet Multiple Times, Destroys It Completely After Being Knocked Out of US Open 2025 With Loss to Benjamin Bonzi (Watch Video).

Elena Rybakina vs Julieta Pareja

US Open 2025 Order of Play (Asian players) Day 2. Women’s singles: Elena Rybakina (9) 🇰🇿 vs J. Pareja 🇺🇸 Yulia Putintseva 🇰🇿 vs E. Coccaiaretto 🇮🇹 Yue Yuan 🇨🇳 vs L. Samsonova (17) Men's Singles: Yoshihito Nishioka 🇯🇵 vs F. Tiafoe (17) 🇺🇸 Juncheng Shang 🇨🇳 vs M. Bellucci 🇮🇹… pic.twitter.com/ucj29Lgeld — Asian Tennis Federation (@asian_tennis) August 25, 2025

