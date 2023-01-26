Elena Rybakina will face two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal of the Women's Singles in the Australian Open 2023. The game will begin after 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023. The semifinal match between Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Enter Final of Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles; Beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski.

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka On Sony Sports Network

These final 4️⃣ will tussle for #AO2023 🏆 Watch the Women's Singles Semi-Finals tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/mfaQDEr8Uw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 25, 2023

