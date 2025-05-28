Colombian Emiliana Arango is set to face star Qinwen Zheng in the second round of the women's singles French Open 2025 Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 28. The much-awaited clash is expected to begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Emiliana Arango vs Qinwen Zheng match is scheduled to be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Arango vs Zheng French Open 2025 Roland Garros match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Emiliana Arango vs Qinwen Zheng second-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rafael Nadal Farewell Ceremony Pictures and Videos: Spaniard Receives Special Tribute For Achieving Record 14 Roland Garros Grand Slam Wins At French Open 2025 (See Posts).

Emiliana Arango vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025

