Eva Lys will take on Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2025 on Monday, January 20. The Rod Laver Arena will host the Eva Lys vs Iga Swiatek match and it will start approximately at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights to the Australian Open 2025 and fans can Eva Lys vs Iga Swiatek live telecast on the Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels. The Eva Lys vs Iga Swiatek live streaming online will be available on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 20.

Eva Lys vs Iga Swiatek Live Details of Australian Open 2025

