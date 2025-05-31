Austria's Filip Misolic and legend Novak Djokovic are locking horns in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Singles on Saturday, May 31. The Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 11:45PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later at Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Men's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Roland Garros 2025: Amelie Mauresmo Defends French Open Night Session Policy Amid Criticism (Watch Video).

Filip Misolic vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025

Don't know what are your plans for Saturday but this is ours 👀 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/WcrqjnL7tQ #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WbaPqtPvrx — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2025

