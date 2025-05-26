Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to begin his title defence in the French Open 2025. He will face Giulio Zeppieri in the first round of the ongoing tournament on Monday. The Giulio Zeppieri vs Carlos Alcaraz much-awaited clash will begin at 3:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the court Suzanne Lenglen in Paris, France. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Giulio Zeppieri vs Carlos Alcaraz match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Giulio Zeppieri vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rafael Nadal Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).

French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

𝘉𝘰𝘯 𝘈𝘱𝘱é𝘵𝘪𝘵, tennis fans! 😋 A feast of exhilarating battles on the red clay of Paris, and it all begins on May 25 on the Sony Sports Network 🎾🇫🇷#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KlTSfW1pQD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 12, 2025

