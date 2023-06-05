Alexander Zverev will be gearing up for the Fourth round of French Open 2023 on Monday, June 5. Alexander Zverev will be facing Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round at Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India. French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, Sets Up Quarterfinal Clash With Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online

The battles are getting intense 🔥 🤩 Here's how the Men's Singles 4️⃣th Round fixtures will play out 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/7V4Ns7PGfg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 5, 2023

