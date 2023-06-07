Holger Rune will be gearing up for the quarterfinal round of French Open 2023 on Wednesday, June 7. Holger Rune will be facing Casper Ruud in the quarterfinal stage at Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Holger Rune vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Holger Rune vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online

Tennis action will be at its peak on Day 1️⃣1️⃣ of @RolandGarros 🔥 Which match are you excited for❓🏆#SonySportsNetwork #ClayThatSlays #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fb29ZG7CWp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)