Sania Mirza extended his greetings to her fellow countrymen on te occasion of Republic Day 2024. Taking to 'X' the former Indian tennis player shared a picture of herself from her playing days where she was holding the Indian tricolour. Mirza, while sharing the picture, wrote, "Always an honour to represent our nation." Several other sportspersons, the likes of which include badminton star PV Sindhu, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia and cricket stars Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane among others wished fans on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.Republic Day 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Bajrang Punia and Other Sportspersons Greet Nation With Wishes on 75th Republic Day.

Sania Mirza's Post on Republic Day 2024:

Always an honour to represent our nation 🇮🇳#HappyRepublicDay ✨ pic.twitter.com/KGGpEySkqA — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 26, 2024

