Number one-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face Paula Badosa in an epic semifinal match of the Australian Open 2025 tournament on January 23. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and starts at an approximate time of 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans will have a live viewing option to watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa match on the Sony Sports Ten 3,4,5 TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa match on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Clash With Ben Shelton in Semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa AO 2025 Live

