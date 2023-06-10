The women's singles final of the French Open 2023 between Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova would be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court at Roland Garros Stadium on June 10. The match will be played at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2023 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Appreciation From Novak Djokovic During Their French Open 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)