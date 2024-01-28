World Number Three Daniil Medvedev will be playing his third Australian Open final while 22-year-old Jannik Sinner will be playing his first grand slam final of his career. With both stars reaching the final in a completely different manner it is hard to predict the winner of the match. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2024 Men’s Final will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, 5. Fans can also enjoy Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2024 Men’s Final live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. Australian Open 2024: Hsieh Su Wei-Elise Mertens Win Women’s Doubles Championship, Defeat Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok in Two Sets.

