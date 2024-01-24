Daniil Medvedev is set to square off against Hubert Hurkacz in a men's singles quarterfinal on January 24. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it will start at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 and the Sony Sports Ten 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev match on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner Book Semifinal Spots.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev

