Jannik Sinner will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the ongoing French Open 2025 tournament on Monday. The Jannik Sinner Vs Arthur Rinderknech thrilling clash will begin at 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Jannik Sinner Vs Arthur Rinderknech match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Jannik Sinner Vs Arthur Rinderknech French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rafael Nadal Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).

Jannik Sinner vs Arthur Rinderknech Round One Match in French Open 2025

Jannik Sinner is in the zone ahead of his first round match against Arthur Rinderknech 🧘#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/foEijWEiuf — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 26, 2025

