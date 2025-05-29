Aiming to win his first title at Roland Garros, number-one seed Jannik Sinner will take on former world number seven Richard Gasquet in the second round of the ongoing French Open 2025 on Thursday, May 29. The Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet Roland Garros clash will begin at 4:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be held at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet French Open 2025 match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also find live streaming viewing options for the Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet French Open 2025 Roland Garros second round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription. Coco Gauff Forgets Her Racquet at French Open 2025 Before First Round Victory Against Olivia Gadecki, Jokingly Blames It on Her Coach (Watch Video)

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet, French Open 2025 Live

The #RG25 clay is set to blaze as top tennis stars hit the court and turn up the heat! 🔥🎾 Watch #RolandGarros Round 2️⃣ LIVE today on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/motgeJdNdo — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)