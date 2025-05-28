Jasmine Paolini will take on Ajla Tomljanović in the second round of the women's singles French Open 2025 Roland Garros on Wednesday, May 28. The much-awaited clash is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic match is scheduled to be played at the Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic French Open 2025 Roland Garros match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic second-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Paula Badosa Scripts Upset to Knockout Naomi Osaka; Katie Boulter Advances to Second Round of Roland Garros (Watch Video).

Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic French Open 2025

