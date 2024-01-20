Former world no 1 tennis player Victoria Azarenka will be taking on Jelena Ostapenko in a women's singles third round match at Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The contest is set to be played at the Margaret Court Arena and it will begin at approximately 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network, Australian Open 2024 live broadcaster in India, will provide live telecast of the Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch the Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka Live

Things are heating up at #AO2024 🔥 Get ready for the Round 3️⃣ action of Women's Singles tomorrow, from 5:30 am onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AustralianOpen #AO2024 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/dGbEUMrjqu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2024

