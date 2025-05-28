Italian Lorenzo Musetti will be facing Daniel Elahi Galán in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros second-round match on Wednesday, May 28. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Elahi Galan match is set to be played at Court Simonne-Mathieu, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Musetti vs Galan live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Elahi Galan French Open 2025 Roland Garros second-round match live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass respectively to watch the match in those platforms. Rafael Nadal Son's Interaction with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray Wins Hearts At French Open 2025 (Watch Video).

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Elahi Galan French Open 2025

