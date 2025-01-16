N Sriram Balaji is set to team up with Reyes Varela as they start their men's doubles campaign in the Australian Open 2025, on Thursday, January 16. N Sriram Balaji and Reyes Varela's men's doubles first-round match against Aleksandr Nedovysor and Robin Haase will start at an approximate time of 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide live telecast of N Sriram Balaji's match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Qinwen Zhen and Casper Ruud Make Early Exits.

Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

