Novak Djokovic would return to action when he takes on Frances Tiafoe in singles competition at the Laver Cup 2022 on Saturday, September 24. The match would be played at the 02 Arena and is slated to start at a tentative time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

After an exciting Day 1, there's a lot more that awaits today at the #LaverCup2022 🤩 🎾 Here's the schedule for Day 2 🗓️#SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/L8yWscv3Bu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2022

