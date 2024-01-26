The defending champion Novak Djokovic will eye a spot in the finals when he will go head-to-head against Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2024 semifinals. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and it will start at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch this match live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Rohan Bopanna Now One Match Away From First Major Trophy, Reaches Australian Open 2024 Final With Matthew Ebden.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming and Telecast Details

