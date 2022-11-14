Novak Djokovic will begin his 2022 Nitto ATP Finals campaign against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The clash will be played at the Centre Court of the Pala Alpitour in Turin on November 15, 2022 (Tuesday) and has a tentative start time of 01:30 am IST. Sports18 channel will telecast the match while Voot Select will provide the live streaming online.

Now ▶: 🄱🄰🅃🅃🄻🄴 🄾🄵 🅃🄷🄴 🄱🄴🅂🅃 ⚔ 🔥 The 🔝-8️⃣ from the Class of '22 are ready to take centre stage at the #NittoATPFinals 🥶 Watch them go for the 🏆, Nov 13, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #Sports18 1 HD 📺#ATPTour #ATPonSports18 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/E66zpKGc1N — Sports18 (@Sports18) November 13, 2022

