Ons Jabeur and Shelby Rogers face off at US Open 2022 in women's singles on September 02, 2022. The match has a tentative start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. SonyLiv and JioTV will provide the live streaming of US Open matches in India.

