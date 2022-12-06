Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal happens to be an avid football fan. We have seen the 36-year-old flaunt his love for football on the tennis court, so it is understandable that Rafa is super stoked about his country playing in the Round of 16 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Rafael Nadal posted on Instagram, excited about Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 clash. Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Action Starts at Education City Stadium.

Rafael Nadal Excited for Morocco vs Spain Game in FIFA World Cup 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)