Another exciting encounter awaits us in Melbourne as doubles pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will square off with Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in the final of the Men's Doubles in the Australian Open 2023 on January 28, Saturday. The game will begin at approximately 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023. The Australian Open 2023 final match of Elena men's doubles will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 or Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Novak Djokovic Enters Australian Open 2023 Men’s Singles Final; Will Face Greek Tennis Star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Australian Open Doubles Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Women's Final is here🏆 Check out all your Day 14 Rod Laver Arena action below. @ROLEX • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/5TylKQWR9B — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2023

