Simona Halep would go up against Alize Cornet in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2022 women’s singles at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday, January 24. The match would start at an estimated time of 8:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans in India would also be able to use the Sony Liv app for live streaming the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)