This will be the fourth match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jordan Thompson with the Greek star holding a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over the Australian. In their last meeting, Thompson defeated Tsitsipas in straight sets in the second round of at Indian Wells 2023 tournament. The match will be played at Margaret Court Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round.

Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer on Sony Sports Network

Get ready for a thrill ride as big names in tennis will take the court in Round 2️⃣ of #AO2024 🎾 Which match are you excited for? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/0EygZvNoJe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)