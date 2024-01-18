The two-time champion in Melbourne – Victoria Azarenka was made to work hard by Giorgi in round one but could expect an easier pass in the second round. Victoria Azarenka and Clara Tauson have faced off once before on tour at the 2021 French Open, with the Belarusian winning it 7-5, 6-4. The match will be played at Margaret Court Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Victoria Azarenka vs Clara Tauson match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Victoria Azarenka vs Clara Tauson live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament

Victoria Azarenka vs Clara Tauson on Sony Sports Network

Gear up for fierce competitors and glorious tennis🥵🎾 The Round 2️⃣ of Women's Singles at #AO2024 promises a day of powerful performances, epic rallies, and unforgettable moments on the court 🔥#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/iIq0IGy02X — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 17, 2024

