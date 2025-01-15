Yuki Bhambri will aim at a winning start to his Australian Open 2025 men's doubles campaign when he partners with France's Albano Olivetti to take on the team of Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton on Wednesday, January 14. Yuki Bhambri's match is slated to be played on Court 8 and is expected to get underway approximately at 6:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australian Open 2025's broadcast rights are with Sony Sports Network for India and fans can watch Yuki Bhambri's match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Yuki Bhambri's match live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website, but this online viewing option is only available at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2025 Day 3 Highlights, Daily Round-Up and Match Results: India’s Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shocking Defeat, 18-Year-Old Joao Fonesca Secures Huge Win Over Andrey Rublev, and Other Top Results.

Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti vs Tristan Schoolkate-Adam Walton

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)