Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase had a great start to the 2024 season as they reached the semifinals of Brisbane International. Rafael Matos- Nicolas Barrientos were knocked out of the Brisbane International in the second round. Ironically both pairs were defeated by Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julian Rojer. The match will be played at Court 12 and is expected to begin approximately at 10:05 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) but now postporned to 11:25 AM at the time of writing. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase vs Rafael Matos and Nicolas Barrientos live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024: Casper Ruud Advances to Second Round, Drops Just Five Games in His First-Round Win Over Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase vs Rafael Matos and Nicolas Barrientos on Sony Sports Network

