Many big stars made an appearance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. From John Cena to Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, but no one of them made an impact as big as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock received thunderous cheers from the crowd after his music hit the Intuit Dome. The crowd was on their feat. Later The Rock also handed over the "Ula Fala" to Roman Reigns after he defeated Solo Sikoa in the Tribal match. Triple H Shares Glimpse of Intuit Dome Ahead of WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Video Goes Viral.

The Rock Entrance at WWE Raw on Netflix

'The Rock is in the building'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

