India's and Korea's Junior men's hockey teams have arrived in Rourkela to compete in a Test series ahead of the Hockey Men's World Cup in 2023. The two teams will play at the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Odisha Sports' official Twitter account shared pictures of both the teams' arrival at Rourkela for the series. Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to Begin Tournament Campaign on January 13, Final on 29.

India, Korea Junior Men’s Hockey Teams Arrive at Rourkela:

We welcome the Junior Men's Hockey team of Korea & India to Rourkela. The teams will play a test series in newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium ahead of #HWC2023.#OdishaForHockey #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/mSExG5r0Lh — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)