The schedule for the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup is finally out. the tournament is all set to start on January 13 at Bhubaneswar. In the first match of the tournament, Argentina will face South Africa. India will start their journey on the same day against Spain at 7.00 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Then in their second match, the hosts will face England on December 15 at 5.00 pm IST. Finally, India will finish their group league campaign on January 19 against Wales. Indian Women's Hockey Team Celebrate After Winning the FIH Nations Cup 2022, Dance to DJ Bravo’s ‘Champion’ Song (Watch Video).

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Fixture is Out

The schedule is out!! Don't forget to mark your calendars for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023,🏆#KheloIndia #HWC2023 🏑 pic.twitter.com/qObuy5wA65 — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) December 20, 2022

