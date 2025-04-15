The WWE Monday Night Raw episode on April 14, in Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA is the final Raw before WrestleMania 41 and fans would not want to miss the show, especially with what is lined up in store for them. Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be in the same building along with Paul Heyman and fans can expect a confrontation in the episode which starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Plus, AJ Styles and Bayley will be in action in singles competition among other exciting events. Unfortunately for fans in India, WWE Raw will not have any live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE Raw live streaming on Netflix, but at the cost of a subscription fee. WWE RAW Tonight, April 14: 'OTC' Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins Set for Confrontation, Bayley, AJ Styles in Action and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

