The final WWE Raw before WrestleMania 41 is here and it promises to be a fascinating one! 'OTC' Roman Reigns will be in the house and he will have company with his WrestleMania 41 opponents CM Punk and Seth Rollins being in the building as well. AJ Styles will look to gear up for his WrestleMania 41 clash against Logan Paul when he faces Karrion Kross. Plus, Bayley, will go up against Liv Morgan in a singles match before she and Lyra Valkyria team up to take on the Judgement Day for the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 41. Also, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be making an appearance after the promo by Jey Uso last week. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, April 12: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes Addresses Fans, Drew McIntyre Hands Damian Priest A Beatdown, and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

General Manager Adam Pearce Announces Schedule for Monday Night Raw April 14

