The first WWE RAW after Money in the Bank will see Jey Uso put his heavyweight title on the line against Gunther, while Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to return as the King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments kick off. WWE Monday Night Raw on June 9 (June 10 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place from PHX Arena in Phoenix. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options; fans have online streaming. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming viewing option on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men's MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women's Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

WWE RAW Live Streaming

Jey Uso. Gunther. World Heavyweight Title. WHO YA GOT tomorrow on #WWERaw? 🔥 ▶️: 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/MerPTgcp5l — WWE India (@WWEIndia) June 9, 2025

