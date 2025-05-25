WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 will be held at Yuengling Centre in Tampa, Florida. In India, Saturday Night's Event matches will be live on May 24, 2025, and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of Saturday Night's Event matches on TV. However, Indian audiences can find an online viewing option for Saturday Night's Event on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix is the new digital partner for WWE shows in India. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Saturday Night's Event 2025

