The first WWE SmackDown after a successful European tour will air from CM Punk's hometown, Chicago, and will take place at Allstate Arena in Illinois. Expect several superstars to make their appearances and help build momentum towards WrestleMania 41. Friday Night SmackDown will start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time on April 5. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix, who are WWE's new digital partner on their app and website.WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Grace Streets Of Mumbai Dressed in Traditional Indian Attire, Netflix India Share Glimpses of Their Photoshoot During Promotional Visit (See Pics)

WWE SmackDown Live on Netflix

