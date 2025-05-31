With the road to Money in the Bank PLE already kicked off, this week's WWE SmackDown will see heavyweights like undisputed champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes make an appearance and face off for the first time on the Blue Brand since WrestleMania 41. WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville and will take place on May 30, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 31. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options for telecast due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 26: CM Punk Takes Out Seth Rollins After He Qualifies for Money in the Bank Match, Penta Advances and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix

